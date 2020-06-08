Deputy Commissioner visits bazars, checks implementation on SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar Monday visited different bazaars around the city and checked the implementation on the SOPs as per directions of the Sindh government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar Monday visited different bazaars around the city and checked the implementation on the SOPs as per directions of the Sindh government.

The DC went to Shahi Bazaar and other bazaars and checked the implementation on the SOPs and closed some irrelevant shops.

He said the district government had sealed many shops, restaurants and public transport for not obeying the SOPs and different teams were in field to check the implementation on lockdown and SOPs set by the government in bazaars.

He said the action was also being taken for those not using sanitizers, non-compliance of social distance and not using face masks.

The deputy commissioner discouraged those who were visiting the markets unnecessarily and without any reason. He urged the citizens to keep themselves confined to their homes for the safety of their own as well as others in view of the growing threat of coronavirus.

He asked the administrative officers to visit the markets regularly and seal the shops in case of any violation.