UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Bazars, Checks Implementation On SOPs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits bazars, checks implementation on SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar Monday visited different bazaars around the city and checked the implementation on the SOPs as per directions of the Sindh government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar Monday visited different bazaars around the city and checked the implementation on the SOPs as per directions of the Sindh government.

The DC went to Shahi Bazaar and other bazaars and checked the implementation on the SOPs and closed some irrelevant shops.

He said the district government had sealed many shops, restaurants and public transport for not obeying the SOPs and different teams were in field to check the implementation on lockdown and SOPs set by the government in bazaars.

He said the action was also being taken for those not using sanitizers, non-compliance of social distance and not using face masks.

The deputy commissioner discouraged those who were visiting the markets unnecessarily and without any reason. He urged the citizens to keep themselves confined to their homes for the safety of their own as well as others in view of the growing threat of coronavirus.

He asked the administrative officers to visit the markets regularly and seal the shops in case of any violation.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

34 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

36 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

36 minutes ago

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

53 minutes ago

No Facemask, No Entry in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.