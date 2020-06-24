UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits BBH Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits BBH hospital to inspect facilities

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) along with Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) along with Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer.

Anwar interacted with COVID-19 -affected patients and asked about treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the BBH.

Majority of them expressed satisfaction over the treatment and medical care provided to the patients.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Rafique Ahmed briefed about the prevailing situation of Coronavirus and its treatment at the hospital.

The DC on the occasion said that as the lockdown has been eased, the number of patients were increasing day by day while maximum possible services were being provided to the suspects reaching at all facilities as the Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease.

He advised the residents to stay at home and follow the health advisories issued by the government.

