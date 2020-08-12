UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits BHU To Inspect Facilities

Wed 12th August 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Wednesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotha Kalan and carried out inspection of facilities being provided to the people at the unit.

According to a handout issued here, the DC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

