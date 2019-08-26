Deputy Commissioner visits breach site of Sada Wah

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the breach site of Sada Wah near 60 Mile town and collected information about the occurrence of breach

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the breach site of Sada Wah near 60 Mile town and collected information about the occurrence of breach.

According to details, Executive Engineer Irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon informed the deputy commissioner that the breach in the canal was 35 feet wide that occurred due to severe water pressure and the same was plugged in on emergency basis.

The deputy commissioner instructed officials of irrigation department to further strengthen the embankments of Sada Wah and other canals in order to prevent further damages.

He also met with the flood affected area residents and assured that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.