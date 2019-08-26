UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Breach Site Of Sada Wah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits breach site of Sada Wah

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the breach site of Sada Wah near 60 Mile town and collected information about the occurrence of breach

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the breach site of Sada Wah near 60 Mile town and collected information about the occurrence of breach.

According to details, Executive Engineer Irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon informed the deputy commissioner that the breach in the canal was 35 feet wide that occurred due to severe water pressure and the same was plugged in on emergency basis.

The deputy commissioner instructed officials of irrigation department to further strengthen the embankments of Sada Wah and other canals in order to prevent further damages.

He also met with the flood affected area residents and assured that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Flood Water Same SITE

Recent Stories

Poverty Level in Russia to Total 12.5% in 2019, De ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister vowed to raise Kashmir issue at all ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecas ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court committee discusses action again ..

3 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to continue struggle for transform ..

9 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.