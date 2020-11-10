UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Canal Park To Inspect Construction Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Canal Park to inspect construction work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Tuesday paid a surprise visit to under-construction Canal Park here.

He directed to plant more trees, saplings to make the park green along with making the lighting of the park operational at earliest. Later , Commissioner was briefed about the progress of construction work.

