Deputy Commissioner visits Canal Park to inspect construction work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Tuesday paid a surprise visit to under-construction Canal Park here.

He directed to plant more trees, saplings to make the park green along with making the lighting of the park operational at earliest. Later , Commissioner was briefed about the progress of construction work.