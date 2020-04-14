Deputy Commissioner visits cash assistance centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday visited cash grant centers established to distribute cash assistance under Ehsas Kifalat programme.

According to a hand out, the DC visited different cash grant centers set up at Govt Boys High school Kandiaro, Govt Girls |College Moro, Govt High School Moro and Noor pur and reviewed arrangements made for the payment process.

The DC directed the concerned officers to minimize queue of needy people at cash grant centres.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Majid Ali Maako, Assistant Commissioner, police officials and others were also present.