UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Cash Assistance Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits cash assistance centers

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday visited cash grant centers established to distribute cash assistance under Ehsas Kifalat programme

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday visited cash grant centers established to distribute cash assistance under Ehsas Kifalat programme.

According to a hand out, the DC visited different cash grant centers set up at Govt Boys High school Kandiaro, Govt Girls |College Moro, Govt High School Moro and Noor pur and reviewed arrangements made for the payment process.

The DC directed the concerned officers to minimize queue of needy people at cash grant centres.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Majid Ali Maako, Assistant Commissioner, police officials and others were also present.

Related Topics

Police Kandiaro Government

Recent Stories

Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community S ..

6 minutes ago

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creati ..

21 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

38 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

44 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain thanks district admin for h ..

5 minutes ago

RPO conducts visit of Morgah Police Station

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.