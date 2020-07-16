UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Cattle markets and temporary selling points of sacrificial animals have become operational in Bahawalpur district. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited temporary cattle market set up at Jhangiwala road here today.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the cattle market.

He directed to take special care of cleanliness at the market. He also instruction to arrange drinking water at the site. He said that instructions related to COVID-19 SOPs must be displayed at the market and should be followed in true later and spirit. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Irfan Chaudhry and Chief Officer Metropolitan Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shafique were also present at the occasion.

