Deputy Commissioner Visits Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited a cattle market at Chak No 241-RB Chanchal Singhwala, and checked arrangements and facilities for people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday visited a cattle market at Chak No 241-RB Chanchal Singhwala, and checked arrangements and facilities for people.

He directed the assistant commissioner City to eliminate illegal cattle markets and selling points from the city as the government has taken special measures to provide safe and secured places for selling and buying sacrificial animals.

The DC also checked dispensary and cleanliness in the cattle market ,and directed officers to visitcattle markets regularly.

