Deputy Commissioner visits cattle markets to inspect arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Cattle Market near Civil Hospital and Cattle Market established in Yazman today to inspect the arrangements.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth.

DC Bahawalpur expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the cattle markets and directed to take special care of cleanliness at the markets.

He said that instructions related to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be followed in true later and spirit. He also visited the camps of Rescue 1122 set up at the cattle markets.