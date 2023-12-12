Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Open Menu

Published December 12, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has said that it is the responsibility of the jail administration to provide facilities to the prisoners in the central jail Hyderabad under the prescribed jail manual.

During his visit on Tuesday, he mentioned the facilities being provided to the prisoners in accordance with the jail manual. On this occasion, he assured all possible cooperation to jail administration.

The DIG Aslam Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mehwish Ajaz and other officers were also with him during the visit.

