Deputy Commissioner visits city, inspects implementation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar Wednesday visited University Road and Karkhano Market to inspect the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid corona spread.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ashfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman, he also checked prices and availability of petroleum products at different filling stations.

He also visited localities inside the city and distributed protective masks among people. He also urged people to adopt all the needed precautionary measures and support the government to contain corona.

Meanwhile, teams of district administration led by concerned assistant commissioners raided petrol pumps situated on Warsak Road, GT Road and Charsadda Road.

The teams witnessed sale of petrol and warned strict action if case directives of government were ignored.

District administration arrested 138 persons for not wearing protective masks and sealed R Sheen, Sapphire and Gul Haji plaza for violating SOPs. Shinwari restaurant was also sealed for serving food to customers inside the hotel.

Teams of district administration visited 71 filling stations in various areas of the provincial metropolis and imposed fine on managers of 16 pumps.