Deputy Commissioner Visits City, Inspects Implementation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq visited different areas of city to inspect the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus spread

According to a spokesman, during the visit of markets in Murree road and Raja Bazar, DC warned the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against those who are not complying with the agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that it was very unfortunate that the business community was not fulfilling the promises that they made during their meeting with District government.

He also appealed to the people to exercise caution during their visits to the markets, adding that, there was a danger of huge losses if they did not follow the SOPs.

On the occasion, DC also took action and imposed fine on violation of social distancing and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

More Stories From Pakistan

