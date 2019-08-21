UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital To Examine Cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Civil Hospital today morning. He inspected the newly provided equipment for cleaning of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion he said that hygiene and cleanliness was an important aspect of health and clean atmosphere prevents us from several diseases.

He said that with this new equipment provided by the Punjab government, hygiene of operation theatres and wards of the hospitals will be improved.

