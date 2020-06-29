Deputy Commissioner visits 'Corona Cell' surprisingly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to the Corona Crisis Management Cell set up in the DC office and checked staff attendance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali paid a surprise visit to the Corona Crisis Management Cell set up in the DC office and checked staff attendance.

He directed the duty staff to demonstrate responsibility, adding that immediate response should begiven to any information received to them.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people that they should follow the government set SOPs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, adding that people should not go out unnecessarily and use face masks while going outiside their homes, in case of extreme need. They should also avoid shaking hands or embracing and be a responsible citizen to protect health of all society members.