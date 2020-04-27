Deputy Commissioner visits Corona Crisis Management Cell

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited Corona Crisis Management Cell which was established in DC office to deal with coronavirus related complaints.

The DC checked attendance of staff and directed them strictly that duty of Crisis Management Cell was very much important.

He also directed them to respond even the slightest information received at the cell and took immediate action besides sending report to high officials.

He said the coronavirus prevention measures had been taken in advance and no negligence could be tolerated in this regard.

He said that shift incharge of management cell should keep his staff alert to deal with corona related emergency.