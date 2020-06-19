UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Corona Hotspots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits corona hotspots

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the hotspots of corona outside Karkhana Bazaar, Tata Bazaar, Novelty Bridge, Samundari Road and other areas and took a detailed look at implementation on section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the hotspots of corona outside Karkhana Bazaar, Tata Bazaar, Novelty Bridge, Samundari Road and other areas and took a detailed look at implementation on section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Deputy Commissioner also checked the situation of smart lockdown in these areas while the people bathing in Canal Rakh branch were also dispersed on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner said that Section 144 is being implemented in the areas to control spread of coronavirus and District administration officers were in the field to ensure 100 percent implementation.

He asked the citizens to prove that they are responsible citizens by implementing the section 144 restrictions so as to prevent the spread of Corona virus and protect health.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the implementation regularly and on violation strict action should be taken without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Road Muhammad Ali Criminals Tata Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

1 hour ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

1 hour ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

2 hours ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.