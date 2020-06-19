Deputy Commissioner visits corona hotspots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the hotspots of corona outside Karkhana Bazaar, Tata Bazaar, Novelty Bridge, Samundari Road and other areas and took a detailed look at implementation on section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Deputy Commissioner also checked the situation of smart lockdown in these areas while the people bathing in Canal Rakh branch were also dispersed on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner said that Section 144 is being implemented in the areas to control spread of coronavirus and District administration officers were in the field to ensure 100 percent implementation.

He asked the citizens to prove that they are responsible citizens by implementing the section 144 restrictions so as to prevent the spread of Corona virus and protect health.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the implementation regularly and on violation strict action should be taken without any discrimination.