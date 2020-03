Deputy Commissioner visits Corona Triage Center in District Headquarters Hospital DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Umair accompanied by Station Commander, Brigadier Shamraiz Khan and District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood visited Corona Triage Center being established for corona victims in Trauma Centre of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Deputy Commissioner also inspected screening and isolation faculties for suspected patients of corona.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that an information desk has also been established in the hospital for the facilitation of patients who were reported with the symptoms associated with corona infections.

He said that necessary staff and medical professionals have been already appointed to provided needed assistance and help to corona patients.

He also urged public to adopt precautionary measures against spread of corona and support district administration in its efforts to contain the virus.