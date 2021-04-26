Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Tibia College Bahawalpur and inspected the vaccination process and talked to the visiting people here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Tibia College Bahawalpur and inspected the vaccination process and talked to the visiting people here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner directed the staff of the centre to ensure adequate amount of vaccine was present at the centre and registered people are vaccinated on time.

He also visited the coronavirus field hospital, the post-vaccination area, vaccine storage, information desk and waiting area of the centre.