Deputy Commissioner visits different areas of city, inspects ongoing development work

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Monday visited different areas of the city and inspected the ongoing development work.

According to a handout issued by District Information Office, DC visited Taj Azam Colony, Bocheri Road and People Medical College hospital and inspected ongoing work of Drainage schemes and inquired details of work from officers of relevant departments.

On the occasion residents communicated their grievances to DC regarding poor sanitation and unavailability of basic facilities on which DC issued directives to relevant officers for improving sanitation situation besides ensuring wash out accumulated water from roads.

DC also directed to complete ongoing development work in the areas including Taj Azam Colony, Bocheri road and PMC hospital and warned of strict action against any laxity.Later, DC visited Peoples Medical College and inspected the cleanliness situation and inquired details about treatment being provided to the patients. DC directed Hospital administration to ensure provision of every possible health facility to the patients admitted and under treatment and visiting OPD on daily basis. DC also directed to ensure attendance of Doctors and paramedical staff and take departmental action against Doctors and staff remaining absent.