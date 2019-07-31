UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Disable Person House For Financial Support

Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits disable person house for financial support

Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir visited the house of disable person Muhammad Yousif resident of Mohalla Mahsoodan and helped him financially here on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir visited the house of disable person Muhammad Yousif resident of Mohalla Mahsoodan and helped him financially here on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner provided food package, wheel chair and cash to Muhammad Yousif and also announced to provide monthly food items, children education expense, house rent, medical treatment and others.

