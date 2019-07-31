Deputy Commissioner Visits Disable Person House For Financial Support
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:49 PM
Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir visited the house of disable person Muhammad Yousif resident of Mohalla Mahsoodan and helped him financially here on Wednesday
The deputy commissioner provided food package, wheel chair and cash to Muhammad Yousif and also announced to provide monthly food items, children education expense, house rent, medical treatment and others.