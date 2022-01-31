Deputy Commissioner visits E-Khidmat Markaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday visited E-Khidmat Markaz (Facilitation Center) here and directed the authorities concerned to provide all the services within shortest possible time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday visited E-Khidmat Markaz (Facilitation Center) here and directed the authorities concerned to provide all the services within shortest possible time.

He instructed the officials to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including use of masks, sanitizer and social distancing by the visitors.

The government was trying to provide all possible services in E-Khidmat Marakaz and approving the building plans in the facilitation centers to provide more relief to the people.

The DC said the government had provided the building plan approval facility under one roof and now they were not visiting different offices to get approval.

The DC also talked to the people at the facilitation center and asked about the facilities being provided there.

The Punjab government launched 'E-Khidmat Markaz' facility which is integrated to provide several government services under one roof.