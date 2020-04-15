Deputy Commissioner visits Ehsaas Kafalat centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres at Noorpur Norangar and Khanqah Sharif near here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres at Noorpur Norangar and Khanqah Sharif near here today.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the visiting persons should maintain social distance and use hand sanitizers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.