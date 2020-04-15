UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Ehsaas Kafalat centres

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres at Noorpur Norangar and Khanqah Sharif near here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres at Noorpur Norangar and Khanqah Sharif near here today.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the visiting persons should maintain social distance and use hand sanitizers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

41 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

1 hour ago

UK dismisses 5G/coronavirus claims as 'nonsense'

6 minutes ago

AJK refutes Indian baseless propaganda for sending ..

6 minutes ago

UK Counts 761 New Coronavirus Hospital Deaths, Tot ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.