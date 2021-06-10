UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Farid Gate To Monitor Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Thursday visited Farid Gate to monitor the performance of polio teams.

He talked to the polio workers and appreciated their efforts in performing this national duty.

He urged parents to show responsibility by getting their kids vaccinated against this disease.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Iqbal Makwal told Deputy Commissioner that approximately 7 million children under the age of 5-years have been vaccinated during the campaign. He told that 1764 teams participated in the drive including 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

