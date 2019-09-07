Deputy Commissioner visits filtration plant, drainage pumping stations

Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro has directed officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) to maintain coordination in order to provide a clean environment to the citizen during Muharram

The DC visited Hala Naka water filtration plant of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) where Managing Director Saleemuddin Arain briefed her about the chlorination and other filtration processes.

Abro also visited the drainage pumping stations and reviewed the state of drainage and cleanliness in several localities.

She directed the staff of HMC to clean the roads and localities where mourning processions and majalis were scheduled.

The DC visited the government hospitals in the district and directed the Medical Superintendents to remain prepared to deal with any emergency situation during Muharram.

Additional DC Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh and other officials accompanied her.