Deputy Commissioner visits flour mill

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Asia Flour Mills here Tuesday in order to maintain quality and prices of flour in the district.

He visited all the sections of the flour mill and monitored the process of making flour and its packing.

He also inspected the storage of wheat at the flour mill. Deputy Commissioner was briefed about different processes involved in the making of flour. He directed flour mill administration to maintain quality of food while making and packing the flour.