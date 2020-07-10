Deputy Commissioner visits flour mill for provision of flour on subsidized rates

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid surprise visit to Ahmed flour mill to ensure provision of flour in the local market on subsidized rates

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi paid surprise visit to Ahmed flour mill to ensure provision of flour in the local market on subsidized rates.

He reviewed preparations of wheat with flour quota, humidity ratio and weight of wheat bags.

He directed Assistant Commissioners to depute staff at flour mills to ensure flour supply according per wheat quota.

He asked flour mills owners to provide wheat supply in the market according per quota at all cost.

Punjab government has ordered sale of 20 kg flour bag in Rs 860 and 10 kg in Rs 430 and district administration will ensure implementation on it.

DC ordered culmination of encroachment from Ayyub chowk to city Park dividers.