Deputy Commissioner visits fruit & vegetable market, checks bidding process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Wednesday and checked the bidding process of various fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and reviewed bidding process. He directed the staff of market committee to keep strict eye on availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables and special steps should be taken in case of short supply of any item.

He also interacted with commission agents and asked them to avoid price hike.

He said the district administration had taken various steps to control prices of daily use items and farmers' platforms had been established in vegetable markets of the district to facilitate growers. Farmers can sell their products on these platforms directly without paying market fee and commission.

He directed that retail price list should be issued immediately after bidding.

He also directed for cleanliness in the market.

He reviewed security arrangements and directed security staff to perform duties actively for protection of peoples visiting vegetable market.