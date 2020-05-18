UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruits.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed market committee staff for regular monitoring of auctions to discourage unfair increase of wholesale prices.

He also inquired about terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with commission agents and shopkeepers and said that district administration was very serious to control prices of essential items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after auctions. He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing availability of different items and said that special measures should be taken for supply in case of shortage of any item.

Later Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also distributed ration among deserving people. He said that district administration would take care of needy persons especially during lockdown and industrialists of Faisalabad have always set an example in this regard.

