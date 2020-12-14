UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited fruit and vegetable market Saddar and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited fruit and vegetable market Saddar and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices.

Deputy Commissioner went to the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits while reviewing the auction procedures.

DC checked the availability of price list and paid a detailed visit to the market and inquired from the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids. He said that the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable markets was monitored regularly.He also checked the security matters in the market and directed the police officers to do their duty vigilantly.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the Market Committee were also present.

