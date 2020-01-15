UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market To Monitor Auction

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:01 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shizab Saeed paid a surprise visit to fruits and vegetable market in the wee hours.

He monitored the auction process and completed the auction of fruits and vegetable under his supervision.

He instructed the market committee to ensure transparency in the auction process and keep a check on illegal hoarding of fruits and vegetable.

He also directed to issue price list on a daily basis. He said that strict action should be taken against hoarding and overcharging under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

