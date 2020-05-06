Deputy Commissioner visits fruit, vegetable market

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) early in the morning to check the bidding process of different fruit and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruit & vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad (GMA) early in the morning to check the bidding process of different fruit and vegetables.

He also went to different sheds and reviewed auction process.

He directed the staff of market committee to keep strict eye on availability of seasonal fruits and vegetables and special steps should be taken in case of short supply of any item.

The DC also interacted with commission agents and asked them to avoid unjustified price hike of fruit and vegetables. He said the district administration had taken various steps to control the prices of essential items and farmers' platform had been established in vegetable markets of the district to facilitate the growers.

The farmers can sell their products on these platforms directly without paying market fee and commission.

He directed that the retail prices list immediately be issued after bidding.

He reviewed security arrangements and directed security staff to perform duties actively for protection of peoples of vegetable market.

Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.