Deputy Commissioner visits fruit vegetable market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprise visit to Fruits and Vegetable Market today to monitor the auction process.

He also inspected the measures taken for prevention from coronavirus.

He talked to the vendors and asked about their problems. He directed the market committee to ensure the selling of fruits and vegetables at fixed prices so that people are not overcharged.

He warned that strict legal action will be taken against overpricing and hoarding of essential commodities.