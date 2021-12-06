UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Visits Gharo, Expresses Anguish Over Shabby Condition Of RHC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Gharo, expresses anguish over shabby condition of RHC

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghazanfar Ali Qadri taking notice of the people's complaints paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health center Gharo and reviewed the situation

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghazanfar Ali Qadri taking notice of the people's complaints paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health center Gharo and reviewed the situation.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, DC while expressing his anguish over the shortage of medicine in center, closure of operations in Gynae ward, non functional nursery ward for born child, negligence of duty by doctors, misconduct in center and illegal logging of tree, directed to refer the matter to the anti-corruption department.

DC said that ensuring provision of better and quality medicines was among top priorities of district administration and emphasized upon doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their attendance in order to provide better medical facilities to people and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

DC directed District Health officer (DHO) to improve the poor sanitation situation in the center and availability of medicines, doctors and staff and submit a report to him so that required basic facilities would be provided to people.

He also asked to shift the corona vaccination center Gharo to another prominent place and also raise awareness among people about the corona vaccination process.

DC strictly directed Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sakro to visit the Health center on a daily basis and submit a report regarding shortage of medicines and mismanagement.

Earlier DC visited Corona vaccination camp setup in Makli and Government Girls middle school Gujo and reviewed the corona vaccination process. Among others District Health officer Thatta Dr. Muhammad Hanif Memon, MS Rural health center Gharo Dr. Nizam uddin Khaskheli, AC Mirpur Saakro Nasir Ahmed Abbasi, Mukhtiarkar Saakro Asif Soomro and other officers were accompanied with Deputy Commissioner.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Visit Nasir Thatta Mirpur Mirpur Sakro Government Top

Recent Stories

Foolproof security to be ensured at Christmas: DC

Foolproof security to be ensured at Christmas: DC

39 seconds ago
 Provincial governments should play role to control ..

Provincial governments should play role to control inflation: Minister

40 seconds ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

42 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 33 held with contraband

33 held with contraband

43 seconds ago
 DG, SBP directs all Divisional Sports Officers to ..

DG, SBP directs all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.