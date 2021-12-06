Deputy Commissioner visits Gharo, expresses anguish over shabby condition of RHC

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghazanfar Ali Qadri taking notice of the people's complaints paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health center Gharo and reviewed the situation

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghazanfar Ali Qadri taking notice of the people's complaints paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health center Gharo and reviewed the situation.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, DC while expressing his anguish over the shortage of medicine in center, closure of operations in Gynae ward, non functional nursery ward for born child, negligence of duty by doctors, misconduct in center and illegal logging of tree, directed to refer the matter to the anti-corruption department.

DC said that ensuring provision of better and quality medicines was among top priorities of district administration and emphasized upon doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their attendance in order to provide better medical facilities to people and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

DC directed District Health officer (DHO) to improve the poor sanitation situation in the center and availability of medicines, doctors and staff and submit a report to him so that required basic facilities would be provided to people.

He also asked to shift the corona vaccination center Gharo to another prominent place and also raise awareness among people about the corona vaccination process.

DC strictly directed Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sakro to visit the Health center on a daily basis and submit a report regarding shortage of medicines and mismanagement.

Earlier DC visited Corona vaccination camp setup in Makli and Government Girls middle school Gujo and reviewed the corona vaccination process. Among others District Health officer Thatta Dr. Muhammad Hanif Memon, MS Rural health center Gharo Dr. Nizam uddin Khaskheli, AC Mirpur Saakro Nasir Ahmed Abbasi, Mukhtiarkar Saakro Asif Soomro and other officers were accompanied with Deputy Commissioner.