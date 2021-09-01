Deputy Commissioner visits Hasilpur, inaugurates Sahulat Bazar, holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Hasilpur Tehsil where he inaugurated the Sahulat Bazaar today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Hasilpur Tehsil where he inaugurated the Sahulat Bazaar today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Dogar were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls of fruits, vegetables, groceries and flour at the bazaar.

He checked the quality and the prices of essential food items.

He also planted a tree in Allama Iqbal Park Hasilpur under the tree plantation campaign.

He said that proper attention should be paid to plants.

He inspected various places of the park. He said that steps should be taken to make it more beautiful and green. he also held open court to listen to the problems of people at Municipal Committee Hasilpur.

He issued instructions to concerned authorities to resolve people's problems. Later, Deputy Commissioner also distributed property ownership papers to visiting people at Revenue Centre in Qaimpur.