Deputy Commissioner visits HDU for COVID-19 patients

Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday visited the High Dependency Unit (HDU) comprising 62 beds at Peoples Medical University Hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the facilities available there

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday visited the High Dependency Unit (HDU) comprising 62 beds at Peoples Medical University Hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the facilities available there. During his visit, the DC said that HDU was set up on the special directives of the Sindh Health Minister due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in order to provide medical facilities in any emergency situation and save the precious human lives.

He directed the Medical Superintendent to pay special attention to COVID-19 patients admitted at Corona Isolation Ward and HDU and also strictly observe compliance of SOPs as it would also protect doctors and paramedical staff from the contagion.

� On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Baloch apprised the deputy commissioner about the newly established HDU that had state of the art medical facilities including Corona tests, ventilators.

She said that a 14-bed ICU Ward was already functional for treatment of coronavirus patients where all medical facilities were being provided with observance of SOP.