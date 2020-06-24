UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits HDU For COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits HDU for COVID-19 patients

Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday visited the High Dependency Unit (HDU) comprising 62 beds at Peoples Medical University Hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the facilities available there

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Wednesday visited the High Dependency Unit (HDU) comprising 62 beds at Peoples Medical University Hospital for coronavirus patients and reviewed the facilities available there. During his visit, the DC said that HDU was set up on the special directives of the Sindh Health Minister due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in order to provide medical facilities in any emergency situation and save the precious human lives.

He directed the Medical Superintendent to pay special attention to COVID-19 patients admitted at Corona Isolation Ward and HDU and also strictly observe compliance of SOPs as it would also protect doctors and paramedical staff from the contagion.

� On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Baloch apprised the deputy commissioner about the newly established HDU that had state of the art medical facilities including Corona tests, ventilators.

She said that a 14-bed ICU Ward was already functional for treatment of coronavirus patients where all medical facilities were being provided with observance of SOP.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Visit All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

36 minutes ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

2 hours ago

Asad Umar reviews progress on PM's Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

8 seconds ago

43 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

10 seconds ago

Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade volum to further increas ..

11 seconds ago

Senators for raise in salary, pensions, more alloc ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.