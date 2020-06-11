Deputy Commissioner visits Indus River embankments

In view of expected floods, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Thursday visited the embankments of the Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :In view of expected floods, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Thursday visited the embankments of the Indus River.

During his visit to river embankments at Ghaliyan, Jamshoro Front and Guddu, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officers of provincial irrigation department to ensure the availability of all required material with machinery in order to ensure the strengthening of dykes during passage of expected flood.

The Executive Engineer Phuleli Canal Shahnawaz Bhutto while briefing the Deputy Commissioner informed about the work carried out for strengthening of dykes particularly the vulnerable points of the embankments.