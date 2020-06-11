UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Indus River Embankments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Indus River embankments

In view of expected floods, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Thursday visited the embankments of the Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :In view of expected floods, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Thursday visited the embankments of the Indus River.

During his visit to river embankments at Ghaliyan, Jamshoro Front and Guddu, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officers of provincial irrigation department to ensure the availability of all required material with machinery in order to ensure the strengthening of dykes during passage of expected flood.

The Executive Engineer Phuleli Canal Shahnawaz Bhutto while briefing the Deputy Commissioner informed about the work carried out for strengthening of dykes particularly the vulnerable points of the embankments.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Hyderabad Jamshoro All

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

27 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.