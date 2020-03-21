UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Isolation Center In Daggar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Isolation Center in Daggar Hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner, Muhammad Khalid Saturday visited Daggar Hospital and inspected facilities in Isolation Center being established there against corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner, Muhammad Khalid Saturday visited Daggar Hospital and inspected facilities in Isolation Center being established there against corona spread.

He also inquired about the existing faculties in the hospital and the preparedness of the staff to deal with any emergency related to corona spread.

He also visited Government Degree College Nawagai and apprised himself about the measures taken to establish an Isolation Ward.

He also urged general public to take all the needed precautionary measures against the corona pandemic and said that spreading of virus can be prevented by adopting precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Daggar Buner All Government

Recent Stories

Actress Meera shares how this pandemic could be co ..

45 minutes ago

Awan chairs video conference with provincial infor ..

59 minutes ago

Almost 5,000 People Contract COVID-19 in Spain Ove ..

4 minutes ago

No case of coronavirus reported in Attock

4 minutes ago

Sports minister reviews measures to combat coronav ..

4 minutes ago

Social distancing prevents pandemic COVID-19 coron ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.