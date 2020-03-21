Deputy Commissioner visits Isolation Center in Daggar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner, Muhammad Khalid Saturday visited Daggar Hospital and inspected facilities in Isolation Center being established there against corona spread.

He also inquired about the existing faculties in the hospital and the preparedness of the staff to deal with any emergency related to corona spread.

He also visited Government Degree College Nawagai and apprised himself about the measures taken to establish an Isolation Ward.

He also urged general public to take all the needed precautionary measures against the corona pandemic and said that spreading of virus can be prevented by adopting precautionary measures.