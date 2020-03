Deputy Commissioner visits isolation ward set up for corona patients

The Deputy Commissioner Catain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao visited Isolation Ward set up for corona patients at Bahria College on Monday

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Catain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao visited Isolation Ward set up for corona patients at Bahria College on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashfeen Aalam, District Health officer (DHO) Dr Sikandar Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Abdul Ghaffar Dhamrah and other relevant officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed facilities being provided in Isolation wards and examined cleanliness.

Meanwhile DC also visited Star Grammer school and reviewed arrangements. School Principal Shahid Hussain Samon assured DC for his full cooperation. DC directed Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital to ensure availability of medicines and other facilities.