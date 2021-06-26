UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Land Record Center Gattwala

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits land record center Gattwala

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday paid a surprise visit to land record center Gattwala and checked the process of issuing Fard to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday paid a surprise visit to land record center Gattwala and checked the process of issuing Fard to people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was utilizing all available resources to redress revenue related issues of the masses.

In this connection, land record centers were being established at Qanoongoi level, he added.

He also checked cleanliness condition and implementation on anti-corona SOPs in the center.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and others were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Police committed to give relief to marginalized se ..

51 seconds ago

Awareness walk arranged to mark International Drug ..

53 seconds ago

Rehman terms FATF's decision against Pakistan as p ..

54 seconds ago

Police arrests five POs, 11 criminals in Tank

38 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 June 2021

42 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah seeks world support to end drug-ab ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.