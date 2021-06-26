Deputy Commissioner visits land record center Gattwala

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Saturday paid a surprise visit to land record center Gattwala and checked the process of issuing Fard to people

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was utilizing all available resources to redress revenue related issues of the masses.

In this connection, land record centers were being established at Qanoongoi level, he added.

He also checked cleanliness condition and implementation on anti-corona SOPs in the center.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and others were also present.