UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Land Record Center Bahawalpur City, Saddar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits land record center Bahawalpur City, Saddar

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday paid a surprise visit to Computerized Land Record Centers of Bahawalpur City and Saddar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday paid a surprise visit to Computerized Land Record Centers of Bahawalpur City and Saddar.

He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems.

He directed the staff of the land record centers to treat the visiting persons with hospitality and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He said the service delivery was being eased up to facilitate masses. He inspected the waiting area and arrangements for drinking water at the center. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adnan Khattak was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Visit Bahawalpur Saddar

Recent Stories

Govt announces borders closure with Afghanistan,Ir ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 13 Mar 2020

1 minute ago

VIS upgrades ratings of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power L ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Police indicts husband for burning wife, ..

1 minute ago

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open Kutcherr ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.