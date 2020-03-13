Deputy Commissioner visits land record center Bahawalpur City, Saddar

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday paid a surprise visit to Computerized Land Record Centers of Bahawalpur City and Saddar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Friday paid a surprise visit to Computerized Land Record Centers of Bahawalpur City and Saddar.

He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems.

He directed the staff of the land record centers to treat the visiting persons with hospitality and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He said the service delivery was being eased up to facilitate masses. He inspected the waiting area and arrangements for drinking water at the center. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adnan Khattak was also present at the occasion.