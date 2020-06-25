Deputy Commissioner visits lockdown areas, inspects preventive measures

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Smart Lockdown areas and reviewed the measures being taken for prevention of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Smart Lockdown areas and reviewed the measures being taken for prevention of COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner visited Mohalla Qila Nawanshahr, Sihti Colony Supply and Al-Jannat Masjid Street Jhangi Qazis where he reviewed the measures taken in connection with the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by provincial government.

Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue and other revenue staff were also present on the occasion.

The DC also visited the District Headquarters Hospital and directed the hospital administration for provision of all facilities to isolation wards, corona in the emergency department and other patients.

The district administration was making every effort to ensure smart lockdown as per the instruction given by the provincial government, Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah said and added the citizens, in case of any inconvenience, could contact the District Control Room for complaint.