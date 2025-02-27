Deputy Commissioner visits Murad Trust Eye Hospital to review facilities

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday visited Murad Trust Eye Hospital, Green belts and reviewed facilities for the patients.

He also inspected cleanliness and tree care systems of the hospital.

The deputy commissioner also visited the monuments installed in front of the hospital.

He eulogized the efforts of Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, Nasir Shehzad for developing the area.

