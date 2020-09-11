UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Newly Constructed Building Of HM Khoja Memorial Library

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits newly constructed building of HM Khoja Memorial Library

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the newly constructed building of HM Khoja Memorial Library, went round its reading hall and other different sections and expressed satisfaction over construction standards.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited the newly constructed building of HM Khoja Memorial Library, went round its reading hall and other different sections and expressed satisfaction over construction standards.

During visit of the library talking to officials, Deputy Commissioner lauded the valuable services of HM Khoja in the field of education for the people of the area and added that setting up a library in the name of renowned educationist would provide adequate support and help to the students to continue their education and acquiring a high status in future course of time.

While assuring all out efforts by district administration to provide a better study environment to students at the library the DC was optimistic that students would avail full-fledged support by the library to prepare themselves for CSS and other competitive examinations and would acquire high status.

On the occasion former Engineer Education Works Mir Muhammad Siyal and contractor Sadaruddin Memon briefed DC about the construction work of library building. Deputy Director Education Ghulam Mujtaba, Assistant Engineer Education Works Ghulam Murtaza and other officials were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

