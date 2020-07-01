UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Ongoing Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:13 AM

Deputy Commissioner visits ongoing development schemes

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited sites of various ongoing development schemes of Parks and roads and checked the progress

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited sites of various ongoing development schemes of Parks and roads and checked the progress.

He issued the directions to complete these schemes in time with quality standard.

He also directed that the concerned officers should ensure timely completion and effective monitoring of these projects for public welfare.

Deputy Commissioner was told that funds for these projects were being provided by Community Development Planning.

Related Topics

Progress Khairpur

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

59 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.