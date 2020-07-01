Deputy Commissioner visits ongoing development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited sites of various ongoing development schemes of Parks and roads and checked the progress.

He issued the directions to complete these schemes in time with quality standard.

He also directed that the concerned officers should ensure timely completion and effective monitoring of these projects for public welfare.

Deputy Commissioner was told that funds for these projects were being provided by Community Development Planning.