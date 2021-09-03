Deputy Commissioner visits Panah Gah at Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Panah Gah (shelter house) located at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here Friday.

He inspected the facilities given to the residents related to accommodation and food.

He talked to the residents and asked them about the facilities being provided.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir was also present on the occasion.

DC Irfan Ali Kathia directed the officers of the Social Welfare Department to perform their duties actively for the provision of accommodation, food and other facilities in the shelter house.