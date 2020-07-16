Deputy Commissioner visits parks of city, announces new park at airport road

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited different areas of Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited different areas of Bahawalpur city. He announced to build a park on Airport Road with a garden feature and better lighting.

He also visited Commercial Area, Satellite Town to identify sites for Urban Forest to the embellishment of city.

He also visited various areas of the city including Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk and Circular Road to improve it and enhance the beautification of Bahawalpur City.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth and Director Parks and Horticulture Authority Sumaira Rabbani.