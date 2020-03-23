Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq along with Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer visited quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq along with Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer visited quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday.

According to handout issued by DGPR, DC also inspected the arrangements and quarantine facilities for the suspected patients which were put on place.

Anwar ul haq said that the district administration, Rawalpindi remained vigilant to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of Punjab government with regard to ensure protection of Coronavirus.

He, however, made it clear that precaution is the best and to take pre-empative measures to fight with the virus.

He suggested to restrict movements and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible by staying at home. He said that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona.