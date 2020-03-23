UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visits Quarantine Center Set Up At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq along with Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer visited quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq along with Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer visited quarantine center set up at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Monday.

According to handout issued by DGPR, DC also inspected the arrangements and quarantine facilities for the suspected patients which were put on place.

Anwar ul haq said that the district administration, Rawalpindi remained vigilant to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of Punjab government with regard to ensure protection of Coronavirus.

He, however, made it clear that precaution is the best and to take pre-empative measures to fight with the virus.

He suggested to restrict movements and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible by staying at home. He said that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We must fulfill our obligation individually, colle ..

1 minute ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays glowing tributes to Dr ..

1 minute ago

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

27 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

32 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

34 minutes ago

UN Expert Slams Greece for Forcible Expulsion of M ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.