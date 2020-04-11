Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine center in GDC Wari

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Dir, Khalid Khattak Saturday visited Government Degree College (GDC) Wari and inspected faculties in the quarantine center

He expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements and directed workers to work with dedication to help out corona victims.

He also visited Ehsas Program cash distribution centers and inquired about the ongoing disbursement procedure.

He also directed transparency and smooth distribution aiming welfare of needy and deserving people.