Deputy Commissioner Visits Quarantine Center In GDC Wari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Dir, Khalid Khattak Saturday visited Government Degree College (GDC) Wari and inspected faculties in the quarantine center.

He expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements and directed workers to work with dedication to help out corona victims.

He also visited Ehsas Program cash distribution centers and inquired about the ongoing disbursement procedure.

He also directed transparency and smooth distribution aiming welfare of needy and deserving people.

