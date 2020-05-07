UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Quarantine Centre At Wari

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine centre at Wari

Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Khursheed Alam, Thursday visited quarantine centre Government Degree College Wari and inspected facilities being provided to corona patients

UPPER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Khursheed Alam, Thursday visited quarantine centre Government Degree College Wari and inspected facilities being provided to corona patients.

He also inspected various section of the centre and directed best available medical care to corona patients in the facility.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Tanvir Ahmad chaired a meeting to discuss problems of people affected by natural calamities.

He directed concerned officials of disaster management authority to help out these people and resolve their problems by providing them financial assistance.

