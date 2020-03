Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine facilities at Ambela, Khadokhel, Totalai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner, Muhammad Khalid Wednesday visited corona quarantine facilities at Ambela Check Post and Khadokhel areas.

He inspected measures being taken in these facilities for the patients of corona virus.

He said that all the necessary steps have been taken following directives of provincial government to tackle corona virus and district administration is fully prepared to meet any emergency.

Later, he also visited quarantines and isolation centers being established in Government Degree College, Civil Hospital and Bacha Khan Model school at Totalai.